World Former Honduran president will be in a New York courtroom for drug charges tomorrow Former Honduran president will be in a New York courtroom for drug charges tomorrow Listen · 4:47 4:47 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Reuters reporter Sarah Kinosian about the former Honduran president's arraignment in New York. He's accused of working with drug cartels to send cocaine into the U.S.