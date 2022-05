A college student thought she'd never live down how she fell in front of her class When Julie Ort began college, she was recovering from a major spinal cord injury. Julie shares the comfort she received from a stranger after her leg brace and crutches caused her to fall in class.

National A college student thought she'd never live down how she fell in front of her class A college student thought she'd never live down how she fell in front of her class Listen · 3:23 3:23 When Julie Ort began college, she was recovering from a major spinal cord injury. Julie shares the comfort she received from a stranger after her leg brace and crutches caused her to fall in class. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor