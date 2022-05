Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., is poised to win the Philippine presidency by a landslide Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the Philippine strongman ousted in the 1980s, has been elected in a landslide to become the Southeast Asian country's next president.

