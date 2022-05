Sri Lanka's prime minister resigns after weeks of protests People in Sri Lanka have endured months of food and fuel shortages — the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades. The prime minister tendered his resignation amid violent protests.

People in Sri Lanka have endured months of food and fuel shortages — the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades. The prime minister tendered his resignation amid violent protests.