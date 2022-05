How far would you walk while balancing a chainsaw on your chin, while it's running? David Rush walked just over 200 feet. He holds the Guinness record for the most Guinness records. He previously walked while using his chin to balance a lawnmower, a baseball bat and a Christmas tree.

Strange News