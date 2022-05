The dynasty of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is on the cusp of regaining power Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the presumptive winner of the Philippines presidential election. The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is on track for a historic margin of victory.

