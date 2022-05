Encore: 'Mama's boy' is a flex, not an insult, for a new generation of men Mama's boy has been viewed as an emasculating insult. But numerous men are now publicly embracing their identities as proud mama's boys. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on May 7, 2022.)

Encore: 'Mama's boy' is a flex, not an insult, for a new generation of men Encore: 'Mama's boy' is a flex, not an insult, for a new generation of men Audio will be available later today. Mama's boy has been viewed as an emasculating insult. But numerous men are now publicly embracing their identities as proud mama's boys. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on May 7, 2022.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor