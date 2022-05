#2239: Le Citron de Karen : The Best of Car Talk Being the owner of a French car can be, well... challenging. Poor Karen. Her Renault Encore has been in the shop regularly for major work and her most recent problem sounds like a doozie. The car is making a bunch of noises(in French!) that have her worried. Comment dit-on "paiement du bateau" en français? Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2239: Le Citron de Karen #2239: Le Citron de Karen Listen · 31:26 31:26 Being the owner of a French car can be, well... challenging. Poor Karen. Her Renault Encore has been in the shop regularly for major work and her most recent problem sounds like a doozie. The car is making a bunch of noises(in French!) that have her worried. Comment dit-on "paiement du bateau" en français? Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor