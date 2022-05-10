Accessibility links
You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute

The 'End of Roe' and your digital search history; plus the villain of 'Selling Sunset'

Abortion-rights protesters wave flags during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP hide caption

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

Abortion-rights protesters wave flags during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington.

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

With the anticipated repeal of Roe v. Wade, it's unclear how Americans will access abortion and other reproductive care. Will tech platforms continue to provide the same information, in states where the procedure is outlawed? What risk does your digital footprint create, if you seek information about abortion or other reproductive health care? Guest host Elise Hu talks it out with Rachel Cohen, senior policy reporter at Vox News, and Lil Kalish from CalMatters.

Plus, you love to hate her on Selling Sunset; Christine Quinn is in the house! Elise chats with Christine about her villainous persona and her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner, Janet Woojeong Lee and Aja Drain. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.