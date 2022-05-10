What Overturning Roe v. Wade Could Mean For Global Abortion Access

As abortion gets harder and harder to access in the U.S., Latin America is moving in the opposite direction. In December 2020, Argentina legalized abortion up to 14 weeks and became the largest nation south of the U.S. to do so. Mexico and Colombia's courts did the same shortly after. The feminist movement responsible in part for this change is known as "the green wave" and has gained traction in a region where the Catholic Church has significant influence over politics and social beliefs. Now, activists have their sights set on Chile and Brazil.

However, the latest news of the leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is concerning for Colombians. The U.S. Supreme Court's potential decision could sway the South American country's own courts which legalized abortion up to 24 weeks in February.

Mariana Ardila is the managing attorney at Women's Link Worldwide and was one of the plaintiffs who fought to legalize abortion before Colombia's constitutional court:

The Supreme Court of the United States is a reference for many judges and decision makers in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are trying to remind people that since Roe v. Wade was handed down, there has been tons of emblematic cases coming from courts that are also a reference for other countries that have more updated, innovative, and current arguments than the ones Roe used.

What lessons can the U.S. can take away from these movements? What could overturning Roe v. Wade mean for global abortion rights?

Julie Turkewitz and Cora Fernandez Anderson join us for the conversation.

