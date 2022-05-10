Celebrating a heroic payphone, plus Samin Nosrat's tips on making the perfect chicken

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.

Talk of the town

Host Emma Choi is joined by comedian and Wait Wait... panelist Tom Bodett to talk about the latest neighborhood gossip: last fall, a man in Minnesota installed a pay phone in his front yard. The pay phone (yes, it's functional) made the news recently when a lost boy was rescued after he used the phone to call 9-1-1.

A 21st century Alexander Graham Bell

Emma gets right to the source and calls the newsworthy pay phone. She talks to Brian Davis, the man who installed it from his front yard and hears the tale of how his phone became a hometown hero.

Since Davis has always wanted a pay phone in his front yard and made it happen, he encourages listeners to follow their own weird dreams.

Grillin' up a storm

Emma and Tom have different theories as to why you might want to put a phone in your yard. Tom suggests that maybe he just needed something to do, like his friend Chad Farnum who passes the time by collecting grills. "In my defense, they all do something different," says Farnum. Sure they do, Chad.

Joined by his five grills, he is on the hunt for one thing: the perfect chicken recipe. But who would possibly help us with this poultry dilemma?

Salt Fat Acid Chicken

SAMIN NOSRAT CAN! Nosrat, a celebrity chef and author of the best-selling cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat, doesn't have five grills, but she does have an absurd amount of wooden spoons. She confirms our suspicions that, yes Chad, five is a lot of grills.

Nosrat gives us a way to make the perfect chicken for the family and, alternatively, the perfect chicken for clubbing with the girls. Then we ask, "What's for dinner?"

