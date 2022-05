Comic book legend George Pérez, known for reinventing Wonder Woman, has died at 67 Celebrated comic book artist George Pérez died on May 6. He was known for his rich and detailed work on the Avengers and Justice League — and for reinventing Wonder Woman on the page.

Obituaries Comic book legend George Pérez, known for reinventing Wonder Woman, has died at 67 Comic book legend George Pérez, known for reinventing Wonder Woman, has died at 67 Listen · 2:54 2:54 Celebrated comic book artist George Pérez died on May 6. He was known for his rich and detailed work on the Avengers and Justice League — and for reinventing Wonder Woman on the page. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor