Russia's war in Ukraine could become a 'frozen conflict,' analysts say As the Russian and Ukrainian armies battle over the country's east and south, analysts say the war could become what's called a "frozen conflict."

World Russia's war in Ukraine could become a 'frozen conflict,' analysts say Russia's war in Ukraine could become a 'frozen conflict,' analysts say Audio will be available later today. As the Russian and Ukrainian armies battle over the country's east and south, analysts say the war could become what's called a "frozen conflict." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor