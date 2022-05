What to know about Bridget Brink, the nominee for ambassador to Ukraine The Biden administration is re-opening its embassy in Ukraine and hoping the Senate will approve a new ambassador. The nominee, Bridget Brink, was on Capitol Hill for her confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Politics What to know about Bridget Brink, the nominee for ambassador to Ukraine What to know about Bridget Brink, the nominee for ambassador to Ukraine Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is re-opening its embassy in Ukraine and hoping the Senate will approve a new ambassador. The nominee, Bridget Brink, was on Capitol Hill for her confirmation hearing Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor