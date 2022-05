SpaceX's plans to launch near Brownsville, Texas, have sent house prices sky high SpaceX plans to launch rockets near Brownsville, Texas. Seven years after breaking ground, some residents say the only thing skyrocketing is housing prices.

National SpaceX's plans to launch near Brownsville, Texas, have sent house prices sky high SpaceX's plans to launch near Brownsville, Texas, have sent house prices sky high Listen · 3:54 3:54 SpaceX plans to launch rockets near Brownsville, Texas. Seven years after breaking ground, some residents say the only thing skyrocketing is housing prices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor