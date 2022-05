News brief: Ukraine airspace, Senate abortion-rights bill, New Mexico wildfire Russia's giant air force hasn't done it much good in Ukraine. The Senate is to vote on a bill codifying Roe V. Wade into law. Firefighters in New Mexico struggle to contain a wildfire.

Politics News brief: Ukraine airspace, Senate abortion-rights bill, New Mexico wildfire News brief: Ukraine airspace, Senate abortion-rights bill, New Mexico wildfire Listen · 12:19 12:19 Russia's giant air force hasn't done it much good in Ukraine. The Senate is to vote on a bill codifying Roe V. Wade into law. Firefighters in New Mexico struggle to contain a wildfire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor