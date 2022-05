The largest wildfire in the U.S. has burned an area bigger than New York City The wildfire in New Mexico is growing rapidly. After weeks of relentless winds, firefighters are hoping for some relief soon. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands of people evacuated.

National The largest wildfire in the U.S. has burned an area bigger than New York City The largest wildfire in the U.S. has burned an area bigger than New York City Listen · 4:32 4:32 The wildfire in New Mexico is growing rapidly. After weeks of relentless winds, firefighters are hoping for some relief soon. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands of people evacuated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor