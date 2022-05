Apple discontinues the iPod, but you can buy an iPod touch while supplies last The iPod was introduced in 2001 as a new way to listen to music on a device that could hold up to "1,000 CD-quality songs." But with streaming services, iPods have become largely obsolete.

Music News Apple discontinues the iPod, but you can buy an iPod touch while supplies last Apple discontinues the iPod, but you can buy an iPod touch while supplies last Listen · 0:28 0:28 The iPod was introduced in 2001 as a new way to listen to music on a device that could hold up to "1,000 CD-quality songs." But with streaming services, iPods have become largely obsolete. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor