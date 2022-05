A big mystery of the war in Ukraine is Russia's failure to gain control of the sky Russia has an air force more than 10 times larger than Ukraine's. But Ukraine's fighter pilots and air defense crews still control the air space over most of the country.

A big mystery of the war in Ukraine is Russia's failure to gain control of the sky A big mystery of the war in Ukraine is Russia's failure to gain control of the sky 3:52 Russia has an air force more than 10 times larger than Ukraine's. But Ukraine's fighter pilots and air defense crews still control the air space over most of the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor