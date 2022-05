The Senate is expected to vote on a bill codifying Roe V. Wade into law The Senate will vote on a bill codifying Roe V. Wade into law — a symbolic move by Democrats to show support for abortion rights after a leaked draft showed the Supreme Court may overturn the ruling.

