National David Izzard returns 2 records that he checked out of a Missouri library in 1961 David Izzard returns 2 records that he checked out of a Missouri library in 1961 David Izzard mailed the vinyl back to the Kansas City Public Library in good condition, according to WDAF-TV. He was lucky to be six decades late. In 2019, the library got rid of late fees.