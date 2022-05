A Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera is killed in the West Bank Veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed during an Israeli arrest raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The U.S. Embassy is calling for an investigation.

