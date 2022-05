Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in West Bank A prominent Palestinian-American journalist was killed in the West Bank amid a wave of Israeli raids in recent days. Her colleague was also shot and says Israeli forces fired on them, which it denies.

