Middle East Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in West Bank Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in West Bank Listen · 4:49 4:49 A prominent Palestinian-American journalist was killed in the West Bank and her network blames Israeli forces. Israel says it's possible Palestinian gunmen shot her, but says it will investigate.