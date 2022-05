Muslim girls in India are missing out on education as they fight classroom hijab ban When her high school banned the hijab, Ayesha Shifa sued — and her case went to India's Supreme Court. A verdict, expected soon, may redefine what secularism means in the world's largest democracy.

