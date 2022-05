The War Toys project uses photos and art therapy to help kids who lived through war Brian McCarty uses toys as part of art therapy to help children who have been traumatized by war. The kids meet with a trained art therapist who helps them draw and talk about their experiences.

Mental Health The War Toys project uses photos and art therapy to help kids who lived through war The War Toys project uses photos and art therapy to help kids who lived through war Listen · 1:51 1:51 Brian McCarty uses toys as part of art therapy to help children who have been traumatized by war. The kids meet with a trained art therapist who helps them draw and talk about their experiences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor