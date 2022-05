Missouri's GOP aims to amend the state's constitution so there's no right to abortion It's the hectic final few days of the Missouri legislative session and abortion is one issue on everyone's mind. Republican lawmakers want to fortify restrictions, making some voters very concerned.

National Missouri's GOP aims to amend the state's constitution so there's no right to abortion Missouri's GOP aims to amend the state's constitution so there's no right to abortion Listen · 4:23 4:23 It's the hectic final few days of the Missouri legislative session and abortion is one issue on everyone's mind. Republican lawmakers want to fortify restrictions, making some voters very concerned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor