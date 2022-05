Biden marks 1 million deaths from COVID-19 in the United States President Biden is honoring the loss of at least 1 million deaths from COVID-19 Thursday morning. The ceremony comes as part of an international summit on the pandemic that the White House is hosting.

Health Biden marks 1 million deaths from COVID-19 in the United States Biden marks 1 million deaths from COVID-19 in the United States Listen · 4:06 4:06 President Biden is honoring the loss of at least 1 million deaths from COVID-19 Thursday morning. The ceremony comes as part of an international summit on the pandemic that the White House is hosting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor