Songs of Remembrance: 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' brightened her uncle's day Adriana Martinez of Santa Clarita, Calif., remembers her uncle Carlos Herrera, 65, who died of COVID-19 last year. He listened to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's version of the song when he felt down.

Adriana Martinez of Santa Clarita, Calif., remembers her uncle Carlos Herrera, 65, who died of COVID-19 last year. He listened to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's version of the song when he felt down.