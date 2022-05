Doctors and grief experts on the milestone of 1 million COVID deaths President Biden marks the approaching 1 million death toll from COVID in the U.S. More people have died from COVID-19 than died from AIDS in the US since that pandemic began decades ago.

Health Doctors and grief experts on the milestone of 1 million COVID deaths Doctors and grief experts on the milestone of 1 million COVID deaths Listen · 5:56 5:56 President Biden marks the approaching 1 million death toll from COVID in the U.S. More people have died from COVID-19 than died from AIDS in the US since that pandemic began decades ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor