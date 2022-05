Journalist Kathy Gannon retires after 35 years covering Afghanistan NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kathy Gannon, who is retiring after 35 years of covering Afghanistan and Pakistan for The Associated Press, about the most significant moments from those years.

