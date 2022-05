Business owners in a suburb of Kyiv are trying to reopen as war moves east As the war in Ukraine shifts east, many people are returning to the capital Kyiv. Residents in the heavily-shelled suburb of Bucha continue to clean up and businesses are starting to reopen.

Europe Business owners in a suburb of Kyiv are trying to reopen as war moves east