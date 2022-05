The Jan. 6 committee has issued subpoenas for 5 House Republicans In an unprecedented move, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas for five Congressional Republicans, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

