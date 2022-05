What Senator McConnell says about the Supreme Court and the future of abortion If Republicans wins control in November, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that Congress could vote on further restrictions on abortion.

Politics What Senator McConnell says about the Supreme Court and the future of abortion What Senator McConnell says about the Supreme Court and the future of abortion Listen · 6:51 6:51 If Republicans wins control in November, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that Congress could vote on further restrictions on abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor