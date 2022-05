London Mayor's California visit could lead to decriminalization of cannabis in the UK NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, while he's in California learning about cannabis laws with an eye to studying decriminalization of the substance in his city.

