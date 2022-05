The man behind the Pentagon Papers weighs in on Roe v. Wade leak The Supreme Court draft opinion leak has sparked debate over penalties for people who disclose this kind of private information. Daniel Ellsberg, who shared the Pentagon Papers, gives his perspective.

National The man behind the Pentagon Papers weighs in on Roe v. Wade leak The man behind the Pentagon Papers weighs in on Roe v. Wade leak Listen · 2:35 2:35 The Supreme Court draft opinion leak has sparked debate over penalties for people who disclose this kind of private information. Daniel Ellsberg, who shared the Pentagon Papers, gives his perspective. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor