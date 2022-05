Russia may become the only non-NATO nation in the Arctic, sparking fears of conflict For decades, Russia and other nations collaborated on scientific and environmental issues in the Arctic. Now, there's concern that Finland and Sweden joining NATO could spark a military buildup there.

