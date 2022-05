Many know how George Floyd died. A new biography centers on how he lived NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa about their new book, His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice.

Author Interviews Many know how George Floyd died. A new biography centers on how he lived Many know how George Floyd died. A new biography centers on how he lived Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa about their new book, His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor