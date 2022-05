Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court on abortion McConnell defends the Supreme Court's chance of issuing rulings in conflict with a majority of Americans' views on abortion rights — telling NPR it's a feature of the system.

Politics Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court on abortion Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court on abortion Listen · 4:35 4:35 McConnell defends the Supreme Court's chance of issuing rulings in conflict with a majority of Americans' views on abortion rights — telling NPR it's a feature of the system. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor