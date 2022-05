Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation The Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell to serve another term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. It's a powerful job that puts Powell at the center of the fight to control inflation.

Business Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation Audio will be available later today. The Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell to serve another term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. It's a powerful job that puts Powell at the center of the fight to control inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor