Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation The Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell to serve another term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. It's a powerful job that puts Powell at the center of the fight to control inflation.

Business Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation Listen · 1:57 1:57 The Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell to serve another term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. It's a powerful job that puts Powell at the center of the fight to control inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor