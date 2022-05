Angelyn and Richard Burk are spending their golden years on cruise ships Angelyn worked as an accountant and figured out it'd be cheaper to be on cruise ships rather than have a mortgage. They've been at sea for a year and say the new lifestyle costs less than $100 a day.

