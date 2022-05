Grab a net and a pail. Springtime in Duluth means the smelt are running Hordes of die-hard anglers in Minnesota flock to streams for the smelt run, where thousands of the tiny, silver fish congregate to spawn. The runs have declined since the heyday of the 1960s and 70s.

National Grab a net and a pail. Springtime in Duluth means the smelt are running Grab a net and a pail. Springtime in Duluth means the smelt are running Listen · 3:17 3:17 Hordes of die-hard anglers in Minnesota flock to streams for the smelt run, where thousands of the tiny, silver fish congregate to spawn. The runs have declined since the heyday of the 1960s and 70s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor