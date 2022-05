Inflation and fears of a recession, contribute to falling financial markets The sell-off in stock markets keeps getting worse as investors grow fearful about inflation, and whether the Federal Reserve can cool prices without sparking a recession.

Business Inflation and fears of a recession, contribute to falling financial markets Inflation and fears of a recession, contribute to falling financial markets Audio will be available later today. The sell-off in stock markets keeps getting worse as investors grow fearful about inflation, and whether the Federal Reserve can cool prices without sparking a recession. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor