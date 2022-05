House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy and other Republicans The Democratic-led House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed five House Republicans — including top GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy and other Republicans The Democratic-led House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed five House Republicans — including top GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.