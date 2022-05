In thimble-sized pots, researchers wanted to see if the moon could grow food Decades ago, Apollo astronauts gathered hundreds of pounds of lunar rocks and dirt. Last year, NASA loaned scientists at the University of Florida some of the soil, and they sprouted seedlings.

