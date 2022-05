Weaver and the Ruby Ridge standoff contributed to the evolution of the radical right Randy Weaver, who was at the center of a standoff with federal agents decades ago that continues to inspire antigovernment and paramilitary sentiment on the far right, has died at age 74.

National Security Weaver and the Ruby Ridge standoff contributed to the evolution of the radical right Weaver and the Ruby Ridge standoff contributed to the evolution of the radical right Listen · 3:47 3:47 Randy Weaver, who was at the center of a standoff with federal agents decades ago that continues to inspire antigovernment and paramilitary sentiment on the far right, has died at age 74. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor