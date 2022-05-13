The News Roundup For May 13, 2022

Senate Democrats put forward a bill to codify Roe v. Wade after a leaked draft of a majority opinion suggested the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the landmark abortion access case. The effort failed. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin broke party lines, saying he wanted to codify abortion rights but not expand them.

Elon Musk said that he would reverse President Donald Trump's ban from Twitter. Musk added he thought the ban was morally wrong.

Inflation in the U.S. is beginning to come down, although it's still at a 40-year high.

Ukrainian troops pushed Russian invaders back from the city of Kharkiv. Russian authorities are calling for the military to cut its losses and annex the Ukrainian territory of Kherson.

The Kremlin is also worried about the expansion of NATO. Finland is signaling its intent to submit a bid for membership.

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in West Bank. Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Anita Kumar, Shane Harris, and Molly Ball join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, Jack Detsch, and David Lawler join us for the international edition of the news roundup.

