Middle East Palestinians and Israeli police clash at the funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Palestinians and Israeli police clash at the funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Listen · 3:43 3:43 The funeral for Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday began with skirmishes between Palestinian mourners and Israeli police.