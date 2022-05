A Ukrainian singer finds his voice on the streets of Warsaw, Poland Roman Panchenko moved to Poland from Chernihiv a few years ago and was afraid of singing in the streets. But now, after the war started, he sings Ukrainian songs in a Warsaw plaza to help his country.

A Ukrainian singer finds his voice on the streets of Warsaw, Poland

Roman Panchenko moved to Poland from Chernihiv a few years ago and was afraid of singing in the streets. But now, after the war started, he sings Ukrainian songs in a Warsaw plaza to help his country.